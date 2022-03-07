Ashley Wadsworth: Man in court over murder of Canadian girlfriend
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend.
Jack Sepple, 23, is charged with killing Ashley Wadsworth, who he met online, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, in Essex, on 1 February.
Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
During a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Mr Sepple entered no plea and a trial was set for 5 September.
Mr Sepple, of Tennyson Road, spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.
The trial has provisionally been listed for two weeks.
Essex Police attended the Tennyson Road address shortly after 16:00 on 1 February.
