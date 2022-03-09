Southend: New logo to mark city status proposed
- Published
A former seaside town is planning to rebrand itself with a new logo after it was bestowed city status by the Queen earlier this month.
Southend-on-Sea, in Essex, officially became a city on 1 March.
Southend Council said it wanted residents' opinions on four logo designs.
Options being considered are a seaside windmill, an S-shaped seashell, a new modern coat of arms and a design which includes the famous pier and pavilion.
It was announced Southend would become a city after the death of Sir David Amess MP.
Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
On 1 March, the Prince of Wales presented letters patent from the Queen to Southend-on-Sea, confirming its city status.
Council leader Ian Gilbert said: "The current branding we've had getting on for 15 to 20 years now, so it's due a refresh.
"I want to get this done relatively quickly because I think we are now a city and it's not a good look for the council if we are still using out of date branding."
Company Formara, which already works with the council, was chosen to create the shortlisted designs at a cost of just over £4,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The new logo will appear on the council's website, social media, letterheads, documents, uniforms, building signage and vehicles.
The council will discuss the options at a meeting on Monday and a two-week consultation of residents and businesses will then begin.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk