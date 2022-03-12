Essex fire service 'overwhelmed' with Ukraine donations
A fire service said it received enough donations for Ukrainian refugees in a fortnight to fill two lorries.
Essex Fire and Rescue appealed for items such as nappies, formula milk, first aid kits and tinned food.
More than 300 boxes were filled and will be delivered to the fire service in Poland next week for distribution at the country's border with Ukraine.
Essex fire safety officer Joanna Lisowska-Dyer said they had been "overwhelmed" by people's generosity.
"It will make such a difference to people whose lives have been turned upside down," she said.
More than two million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations.
Refugees are crossing to neighbouring countries to the west, and Poland has taken in the most, with 1,412,502 people.
Ms Lisowska-Dyer has contacts in the Polish fire service and was able to arrange for aid to reach those most in need.
The Essex service had suggested people donate items including flasks, formula milk for babies, first aid kits and pet food.
It also held charity car washes to raise money for the Red Cross's Ukraine appeal.
