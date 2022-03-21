Teen auctions art for Colchester hospital that cares for him
A 13-year-old boy whose lockdown painting project raised £100,000 is raising even more money for the hospital that cares for him.
Noah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, began painting on cardboard at home in Dedham, Essex, two years ago.
His father posted on Instagram, asking artists to finish the pictures and the project went viral.
The art was displayed in a gallery before being auctioned for charity.
A total of 250 new pieces are being sold on eBay to raise the extra cash, which will also go to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.
It will be used to improve Colchester hospital's neonatal unit, while the initial project funded a new sensory room and garden, with work due to start soon.
The family decided to make the original art into a book, called Background Bob, and the work was exhibited at Firstsite gallery in Colchester.
Noah's father Nathan Jones said: "We had so much fun doing this project and the response was so massive we just had to do it all again this year.
"We managed to get a completely new group of artists involved, 250 of them in fact, again from all over the world. The artists have created some truly beautiful collaborations."
He said the money would give parents and children "a cool space to relax and have some fun, away from that hospital bed".
"It was important that the money raised was spent on something fun, seeing that the project was so much for so many people," he added.
Mr Jones said anyone who would like to bid should search for 'Background Bob' on eBay, with the auction running until 27 March.
"As a family we would really like to say a huge thank you to all the artists involved and to all our supporters who have made it possible for the project to continue," he said.
"We are incredibly grateful for all the love shown for our little boy and his `little` art project.
