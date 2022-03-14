Potholes near Sir Rod Stewart's Essex home to be fixed in April
The potholes Sir Rod Stewart was filmed fixing will be temporarily filled in April and the road resurfaced in July, a council said.
Videos on the 77-year-old singer's Instagram account showed him shovelling gravel in Harlow, Essex, claiming "no-one can be bothered to do it".
In one, he said "people are bashing their cars up" on the road.
The leader of Essex County Council, Kevin Bentley, said the road "wasn't the condition it should be in".
In the Instagram post, Sir Rod claimed the road had been in need of repair "for ages".
Dressed in a tracksuit and high-vis vest, he explained why he and "the boys" decided to fix it themselves.
"The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can't go through here at all," he said.
Mr Bentley, a Conservative councillor, said the road had been inspected since the videos were posted and it was agreed it need repairing.
"The patching work will be done in April and resurfacing will be done in July," he said.
"We must get to our roads as quickly as we can within the financial constraints what we have."
He encouraged residents to report potholes through the authority's website, so the council "can get to them as fast as possible".
Earlier, the council said people should not to try to repair potholes themselves.
