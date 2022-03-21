Sir David Amess MP murder trial hears of 'cold and calculated' killing
The death of MP Sir David Amess was an assassination by a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist", a court heard.
Sir David, MP for Southend West, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
Ali Harbi Ali had carried out reconnaissance of potential targets over several years, including cabinet minister Michael Gove, the jury heard.
The 26-year-old denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
Opening the trial at the Old Bailey in London, prosecutor Tom Little QC described the defendant as a "radicalised Islamist terrorist" and called it a "murder carried out because of a warped and twisted and violent ideology".
"This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes," he said.
"It is a crime to which, we say, he has no defence."
It is alleged Mr Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David's surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.
During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.
Mr Little said: "This is a case involving a cold and calculated murder, a murder carried out in a place of worship.
"It was a murder carried out by that young man [Mr Ali] who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist."
Sir David, a Conservative MP in Essex since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Mr Ali was arrested by police.
Mr Little said the attack was "no spur-of-the-moment decision", and said Mr Ali bought the knife used to attack Sir David five years earlier.
He said: "He had for a number of years been determined to carry out an act of domestic terrorism."
Mr Little said the defendant had carried out reconnaissance prior to the attack including scoping out locations of targets to attack, namely the Houses of Parliament and addresses associated with MPs including Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Communities and Levelling Up.
The preparing acts of terrorism charge relates to activity alleged to have been carried out between 1 May 2019 and 28 September 2021.
Mr Ali appeared in the dock wearing a black robe and black-rimmed glasses.
The trial continues.
