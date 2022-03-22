Essex Police officer cleared of assault over 'kneeling on head' video
An Essex police officer has been cleared of assault by beating after a video emerged appearing to show him kneeling on a man's head.
It related to an arrest of a man on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash in Westcliff-on-Sea in 2021.
In the video he appeared to lunge at an officer and was then taken to the ground where he was restrained.
PC Christopher Wentworth, 40, was found not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court last week.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also investigated following a referral from Essex Police after a complaint was made against PC Wentworth.
During the IOPC investigation, PC Wentworth, of Shoeburyness, Essex, said he punched the suspect as a reaction to being bitten by him.
The incident happened when the officer and colleagues responded to reports of a crash in Grosvenor Road, Westcliff, at around 17:40 GMT on 20 March 2021.
A member of the public filmed the incident, which was then shared on social media.
The driver later made a complaint about the force used during his arrest.
A IOPC spokesman said: "During our investigation, which ended in September 2021, investigators interviewed the officer, the complainant, and reviewed statements obtained by the police. Investigators also reviewed body worn footage, CCTV, and mobile phone footage.
"At the end of our investigation, we referred a file to the CPS which authorised the charge of assault by beating."