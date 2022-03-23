Katie Price: Fiance Carl Woods denies threatening behaviour

Katie Price and Carl Woods arrived together at Colchester Magistrates' Court

Former glamour model Katie Price's fiance has denied using threatening behaviour against his partner.

Carl Woods, 33, was arrested by Essex Police following an incident at a house in the Great Dunmow area on 23 August.

He is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while Ms Price was inside after she left his home following a row.

Mr Woods was released on unconditional bail after appearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

The former Love Island contestant, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, is due to appear at a summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 16 June.

Ms Price, who is also a reality TV regular and author, was pictured with her fiance outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor and she sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing.

