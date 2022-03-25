Tilbury Docks: Crews tackle fire on ship carrying scrap metal
Firefighters attended the Port of Tilbury after a blaze on a ship carrying scrap metal.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the docks on the River Thames at 20:09 GMT on Thursday.
It said the fire was in the hold of the docked vessel and scrap metal was unloaded using a dockside crane.
The service said it worked with the ship's crew and emergency services to resolve the incident and firefighters left the scene at about midnight.
