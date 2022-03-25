M25: Twenty people to be charged for Essex road disturbances
Twenty people have been asked to appear in court to be charged in relation to alleged disruptions on the M25.
Eight charges relate to an obstruction of the highway on 30 September at Junction 30 at Thurrock, Essex.
The remaining 12 will be charged with causing a public nuisance at Junction 31 at Purfleet on 13 September.
Essex Police said postal requisitions had been sent asking the recipients to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 27 May.
A total of 39 people have been charged as part of the investigation, it added.
