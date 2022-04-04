Basildon University Hospital: 70% of blood tests contaminated
More than two-thirds of blood tests taken at an Essex hospital to identify life-threatening illnesses were contaminated, healthcare leaders heard.
Local clinical commissioning group (CCG) boards were told Basildon University Hospital had a blood culture contamination rate of 70%.
The report said the "recommended standard benchmark should be less than 3% of blood cultures taken".
Work was being carried out to reduce the rate, the board meeting heard.
The meeting, on 24 March, was of the boards of Basildon and Brentwood, Castle Point and Rochford, Mid Essex, Southend and Thurrock CCGs.
It heard staff shortages were allegedly causing the issue with "blood cultures", which are used to detect germs, fungi or bacteria in the blood ahead of operations, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The tests taken at Basildon University Hospital were taken in the year to January 2022.
Katherine Kirk, chairman of quality and governance committee at Basildon and Brentwood CCG, said it was "clearly a major failure".
"If I'm understanding this right and it's about the effectiveness of blood tests, what's going on?" she said.
Viv Barker, interim director of nursing for patient safety at Mid Essex CCG, said the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Basildon University Hospital, had been asked to investigate the matter.
The meeting heard test figures for the trust's other hospitals, Southend and Broomfield, were yet to come back.
Work was under way between the infection control doctors and microbiologists across the three sites to agree a competency-based assessment for blood cultures to help decrease contamination rates, it also heard.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust has been approached by the BBC for comment.
