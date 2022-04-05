Essex Police arrest 20 more people arrested over oil protests
- Published
Twenty more people have been arrested following protests at oil terminals in Essex.
Essex Police said it had now made a total of 192 arrests in relation to the demonstrations in Thurrock.
The protesters are demanding the UK government stops new oil and gas projects.
Police said there was "a small number of people who continue to protest" but most oil terminals were "reporting a complete business-as-usual function".
"Our aim is to bring this situation to a swift and safe conclusion," the force said.
The protests began on Friday, with activists from Just Stop Oil protesting at numerous oil terminals across the country.
The force said 17 people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage at about 16:50 BST on Monday during a "proactive stop by officers on patrol".
Three others were arrested later after officers stopped vehicles in Grays.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: "I want to again emphasise that policing is not anti-protest; we will always endeavour to facilitate protest where we can.
"However, we must be robust when laws have been broken - that is what our community expects of us.
"That means making arrests when other options have been exhausted and, where we can, pursuing action against those who we believe have broken the law."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk