Colchester: Scrapped Intercity 125 to join rail heritage collection
A heritage group has bought three Intercity 125 high speed diesel trains for a railway collection.
Built between 1975 and 1982, the trains have been purchased by 125 Heritage and will be homed at Colne Valley Railway in Colchester, Essex.
The trains slashed journey times and helped improve the image of British Rail, becoming a source of national pride, according to the group.
All 95 trains built are being retired in the next few years.
Former Greater Anglia train driver, Neil Bunt, a founder of 125 Heritage, persuaded Colne Valley Railway to provide a new home for three trains.
According to Mr Bunt, the 125 holds the speed record for the fastest diesel train carrying passengers; of 148 miles per hour (approx 240km/ph), achieved in November 1987.
Driving one for the first time on Tuesday, he explained his fascination with the train.
"It's just the shape. It's an iconic-looking train. I just love them," he said.
The Intercity 125 was designed in just 20 months by Sir Kenneth Grange. They were supposed to be a "stop-gap" train before electrification.
The trains were powered by a V12 diesel engine made by Ruston-Paxman Diesels in Colchester, who won the contract to supply them.
Dr Ron Hughes of Ruston-Paxman Diesels told the BBC in 1977: "We set out to achieve power and reliability, and I think the engine has demonstrated that that's what it has."
The Colne Valley Railway specialises in steam engines but was persuaded the "newer" 125's will help attract a younger audience to the railway.
Martin Smith of 125 Heritage said they had "quite a following".
He said: "A lot of the trains in this (good) condition are being sent for scrap.
"There was obviously an opportunity there to pick up these coaches and do what we're doing here at the Colne Valley Railway."
As the 125 consists of a buffet car and first class seating area, the heritage group said it was working with the railway to develop a catering train for fine dining.
Tours of the trains will be available to the public from Easter weekend.
