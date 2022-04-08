Four new tower blocks for Basildon after Planning Inspectorate steps in
Four tower blocks can be built after inspectors overturned a council's decision to refuse the plans.
The buildings will provide nearly 500 new flats in Basildon.
Basildon Estates Ltd, the applicant, went to appeal over the Basildon Town Square North development last year on the grounds of non-determination, after the borough council stalled the plans.
The Planning Inspectorate said they felt the development was sympathetic and provided regeneration for the town.
The plans had sought a mix of detailed and outline permission for buildings of up to 23 storeys high containing 495 new homes, as well as commercial space and amenities for future residents, and were approved under a different administration at the council.
Now a decision has been issued by the Planning Inspectorate, an executive agency sponsored by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which means the scheme has permission to be built.
This is the second major scheme for the town centre the council has lost on appeal, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Permission for 429 homes across blocks of up to 17-storeys in Market Square by developers Orwell were allowed by the inspectorate in December last year.
Councillors previously said they were worried the buildings would have "a dominating" effect on the town centre, potentially dwarfing the nearby landmark tower block, Brooke House.
In its judgement, the inspectorate said: "It is agreed between all main parties that the Town Centre is in need of regeneration."
It said the development would deliver "transformative change" and would be "visually attractive".
