Little Oakley Football Club names stand after fan of 70 years
A non-league football club has named its new main stand after a fan who has supported the club for 70 years.
Little Oakley FC, which plays in the Essex Senior Football League, said it was "proud" to name the stand after Gordon Carter.
Club chairman Michael Good said the 87-year-old could see the stand named in his honour from his house.
Opening the stand before Saturday's match, Mr Carter said it "really was an honour" and the "best day of my life".
He also joked that if he ever forgot his name, he only had to "look out of his kitchen window".
'True Oakley legend'
The club said the new stand was part of improvements at its Memorial Ground after it moved up in recent years from Step 7 in the National League System to Step 5.
Mr Good, who has been chairman at the club for 25 years, said: "We are incredibly proud and pleased to name a stand after someone who has supported the club for so long and whose family have been involved in the club for so long too."
Supporters praised the club on social media and described Mr Carter as a "true Oakley legend".
