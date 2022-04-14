Southend Council to mow parks and grass once a year
Some parks and grass verges will only be mowed once a year to encourage biodiversity, a council said.
Southend Council said the decision would help the area to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Some verges will be cut around the edges in order to keep pathways clear.
Paul Rabbitts, head of parks and open spaces, said the authority was "committed to providing a greener future and protecting and enhancing the natural environment".
'Vibrant environments'
The parks affected include two areas of Bournes Green Park, three sections of Friars Park and Undercliff Gardens, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Rabbitts said leaving them uncut would encourage "growth of wildflowers and plants which will help attract insects, birds and mammals to create vibrant, species-rich environments".
The council hopes it will help reverse the 97% of meadows lost in the last 100 years.
Residents have said they were not consulted about the measure, and they were concerned that it was more to do with cutting costs.
Peter Lovett, vice-chairman of Shoebury Residents' Association, said he hoped "picnic areas aren't going to be spoilt".
"We need to make space for nature, but it must be done in a sensible way and it shouldn't just be about cutting costs," he said.
