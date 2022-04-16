Man, 85, dies in A12 crash near Chelmsford
An 85-year-old man has died in a crash on the A12 in Essex.
The collision happened on the northbound carriageway outside Chelmsford, close to junction 17 at Howe Green, at about 13:10 BST on Friday, Essex Police said.
The force said the man died from his injuries and his family had been informed. No arrests have been made.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage have been asked to come forward.
