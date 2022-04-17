Thurrock oil protests: Woman, 64, first to be convicted
- Published
A 64-year-old woman has become the first person to be convicted for her involvement in the wave of protests at fuel sites.
Catherine Maclean, of West Sussex, was charged with aggravated trespass after an incident at an oil terminal in Thurrock, Essex, on Wednesday.
Chelmsford magistrates ordered her to pay £409 in fines and costs after she admitted the offence on Saturday.
Just Stop Oil activists have protested at depots since 1 April.
They want the government to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.
The protests in Essex on 13 April focused on the Purfleet Oil Terminal, the Inter Terminal in Grays and the Navigator Terminal in Thurrock.
The group said they hoped the blockades would "significantly impact fuel availability at petrol pumps across the South East".
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: "Sadly, Ms Maclean's actions means she now has a criminal record.
"No-one - least of all my officers - wants to see this happen but it is a timely reminder that if you come to Essex to engage in trespass, even though you may see it as protest, you will be arrested, you will be charged and that is likely to lead to a criminal conviction."
Maclean, of Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, appeared alongside two other activists who both denied a charge of aggravated trespass and breach of bail conditions.
They were remanded in custody to appear back at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court next week.
Essex Police said it had so far made 461 arrests in connection with the disruption in Thurrock and charged 23 people.
Protests have also been happening at fuel terminals in south-east England and the Midlands.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk