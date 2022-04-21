Writtle: Fire likely caused by fire pit embers, crews say
A blaze that spread to three properties and left a person homeless was likely caused by embers from a fire pit, the fire service said.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to East View in Writtle, Essex, at 03:32 BST after the fire spread from a garden to fence panels and the roof spaces of two houses.
The blaze was out by 07:30, it said.
The service has advised people to "place bonfires and fire pits well away from any flammable materials".
Crews isolated the power supply to the properties with UK Power Networks while they used an aerial ladder platform to inspect the roof spaces.
Station manager Mark Elliott said: "We suspect this fire was caused by embers from a fire pit and our advice if you want to use a fire pit or a bonfire is to give it plenty of room.
"Set it up well away from anything that could catch fire like fences, sheds, trees, garden furniture etc as embers can easily be carried in a slight breeze and smoulder causing a fire."