Ukrainian refugee children in Poland get 'kindness backpacks' from UK
- Published
Two friends from the UK have raised money to fund hundreds of backpacks filled with toys and treats for Ukrainian refugee children in Poland.
Stuart Thomas, 43, from Essex, and Neil Spalding, 30, from London, travelled to a refugee centre in Warsaw this month to distribute the "kindness" bags.
Each contains both toiletries and fun items and are given to children as they get on buses for journeys of up to 40 hours to their next destination.
The pair are continuing to raise funds.
The idea for the so-called "kindness backpacks" came from Marta Szyjkowska, who works at the Warsaw Expo Centre, which has been turned into a relocation centre for women and their children fleeing Ukraine.
It caters for thousands of refugees, offering beds, food, clothing, counselling and assistance with onward travel to other parts of Poland or Europe.
Mr Thomas, from Stansted Mountfitchet, said: "Marta came up with the idea that she wanted children, when they're leaving the relocation centres, to have a couple of things.
"She wanted them to have something to do on that bus journey, and she also wants them to feel a moment of kindness - the fact that people really cared about them."
Mr Thomas and Mr Spalding, from Clapton in east London, have so far raised almost £5,000 to fund hundreds of additional backpacks, which cost about £15 each.
During their trip to the Warsaw centre they helped put the packs together and distributed almost 500 to children leaving the refuge.
Mr Thomas said he was "just frozen by being so overwhelmed with emotion" when he first saw the thousands of displaced Ukrainian families, many crying "uncontrollable tears".
"I've got two young boys, I've got boys that are 11 and eight, and so a couple of these boys got off the bus together and one of them - my lad plays football all the time - and this lad obviously did as well, he's got all the Adidas sports stuff on and I was like, 'that's just my boy there'," he said.
He said the packs were "massively appreciated" both by the children who received them and their parents.
"We're not changing the world and I completely get that, but it's creating small moments of happiness," Mr Thomas added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk