M11 blocked as lorry overturns near Saffron Walden in rush hour
- Published
Motorists faced long delays and queues of up to eight miles (13km) after a lorry overturned on the M11 during the rush hour.
The lorry crashed with another vehicle at about 07:00 BST northbound between junctions 8a and 9 near Bishop's Stortford and Saffron Walden.
Both lanes were initially closed but one was able to reopen at 08:15.
National Highways said no injuries were reported but drivers were facing delays while recovery was being sorted.
The road was reopened at about 12:15 but motorists were warned there were "residual delays" and several miles of congestion.
Update...On the #M11 north J8a - J9 the overturned vehicles has now been recovered from the carriageway. The debris has been removed and all lanes reopened. Please allow extra time for your journey as residual delays of 30 mins and 4 miles of congestion on the approach. pic.twitter.com/7u1TSX8Qze— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 25, 2022
