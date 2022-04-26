Essex: Man arrested following fatal collision on A127

Essex Police said they were called out to the scene in Childerditch shortly after 10:30 BST

Police investigating a collision in which an elderly man died have made an arrest.

The crash happened on the A127 at Childerditch, near Brentwood, Essex, shortly after 10:30 BST on Monday.

An 88-year-old man, from Hornchurch, died after suffering serious injuries, Essex Police said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation.

The A127 stretch was closed for eight hours after the crash - and reopened on Monday evening.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

