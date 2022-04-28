Harry Burkett's family calls for tougher minimum terms for murder
- Published
Harry Burkett was a young man who loved to keep his family laughing with one-liner "dad" jokes, but after his murder the 21-year-old's family have struggled to find joy.
He was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, while on a night out in Clacton, Essex in September.
The teenager was jailed for a minimum of 12 years and Harry's family are calling for tougher sentences for young offenders.
Harry, 21, from Grays in Essex, was raised by his aunt, Kelly Guwazah, after his mother died 10 years ago.
"He was very funny, with one-liner jokes and very handsome as well, and he always made everyone smile."
"He was loved by everyone... we are lost without him," she said.
Harry had gone for a night out and, having forgotten his ID, he texted Kelly, who he called mum, to send a picture of it in the hope of getting into a club.
The last she heard from him was a text saying "thanks mum. I love you".
Over the course of the night Harry called family and friends, none of whom picked up as they were already asleep.
The "what ifs" of having answered those calls still haunt some, Kelly said.
"He was calling everyone that night but because it was late, no-one was answering him. I think at that point he was just trying to get home," she said.
"He rung loads of people - his friends, his cousin, but she was already asleep and she feels devastated she didn't answer the phone."
During the trial, Chelmsford Crown Court was told that after being denied access to a nightclub, Harry and some friends were walking in Clacton where they started talking to a young man and woman.
Friends of the young pair then joined them and initially everyone appeared to be getting on.
Essex Police said it was unclear what happened next, but officers believed a disagreement led to one of the group chasing Mr Burkett.
He was stabbed in Orwell Road and, despite managing to escape, collapsed in Station Road.
He died on the way to hospital from a single stab wound.
Following the stabbing, Kelly was visited by officers and she said that upon seeing their faces she knew instantly that he was gone.
"I just screamed," she said.
"I just think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time; I never ever felt that would ever happen."
Harry's loss has been especially hard for the rest of the family who brought him up after his mother Donna Moran died a decade ago.
Kelly said: "I try and keep busy but everyone is just lost, my mum is devastated having to bury her daughter and then her grandson of that daughter too; she is just literally heartbroken, which we all are."
She "can't bring herself" to look at photos or videos of Harry.
"Even seeing his photos makes me upset - I think 'I'm never going to see you again'," she said.
Her enduring memory is of a "fun-loving, caring boy and his beautiful blue eyes".
She said: "The only closure is that he's up there with his mum now."
Harry's family now want to see tougher sentences for young offenders convicted of serious crimes like murder.
Kelly said the family were "shocked" that his killer, while being given a mandatory life sentence for murder, was told his minimum term would be 12 years when it could have been much longer if he was 18 or older.
She said: "People say it's life, but it's only 12 years, then he's on licence.
"No time would ever be enough, no matter what he got but sentencings need to be tougher, because it's kids killing kids.
"He's going to be 26 or so when he gets out - he's got time to go and live his life.
"We're never going to see Harry have kids... we've got to live with the fact we'll never see him again."
A Ministry for Justice spokeswoman said: "This was a despicable crime and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Harry Burkett.
"While it is for independent judges to decide sentences, our new laws will introduce longer minimum starting points for some older children who commit murder - making sure they reflect the gravity of the offence."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk