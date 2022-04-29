Lakeside shopping centre: Murder probe after man dies
A murder investigation has begun after a man died at a shopping centre.
The victim was found with serious injuries at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, Essex, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday but died at the scene.
Police said they believed he had been attacked by two men, described as being black or Asian.
Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton, said: "At this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there's no risk to the wider public."
He added the shopping centre would have been busy at the time of the assault, "so I believe someone will have seen what happened".
One of the suspects was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white t-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, and carrying a small bag, police said.
The other was described as wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.
