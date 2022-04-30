Police called to Witham burglary find 900 cannabis plants
A cannabis farm containing about 900 plants has been discovered by police responding to a call about a suspected burglary.
Officers made the find at an industrial premises in Moss Road, Witham, Essex at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.
Sgt Andy Christian said they found a "significant cannabis factory" in a building that had "clearly been converted inside for the purpose".
The plants contained "a large amount of bud", he added.
"[Officers] have already spent two days at the scene and will be there for the rest of the weekend, dismantling the extensive growing apparatus and shredding the plants and buds ready for destruction," he said.
"Meanwhile, we'll have officers guarding the scene 24 hours-a-day until it has been cleared.
"Our inquiries are continuing to locate and arrest those responsible for this cannabis cultivation.
"The trade in illegal drugs, no matter what the class, is often linked to violence and causes misery to vulnerable people who are caught up in it, as well as affecting the local community."
