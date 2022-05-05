Elections 2022: Polls open for Essex councils
Voting has begun in the local council elections being held across Essex.
A third of seats at Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford, Southend and Thurrock councils are being contested.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Voters will elect members for councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland, and for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
