M11 in Essex closed southbound after car leaves road

Essex Police
Essex Police said it was at the scene of a serious collision

A "serious collision" has closed the M11 southbound causing severe delays in the area.

National Highways said the road between junctions six, near to Epping and four, near Chigwell, Essex, was likely to remain closed for "a number of hours".

Essex Police said it was called at 06:10 BST to reports that a black vehicle had left the road.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and to allow for longer journey times.

National Highways said there were delays of up to an hour on the M25 anti-clockwise between Junctions 27 and 28.

There were also delays of up to 20 minutes on the M11 southbound between junctions seven and six.

