Jaywick Sands: Council to demolish two 'eyesore' properties
Two derelict properties labelled "eyesores" by a council will be knocked down as part of efforts to rejuvenate the area.
Tendring District Council acquired the buildings in Jaywick, near Clacton, in January.
Demolition of the former Low Tide Café in Tamarisk Way and 36 Sea Way is expected to take about a week.
Government statistics found Jaywick was the most deprived area in England in 2010, 2015 and 2019.
