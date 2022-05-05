Southend brain-damaged boy in court case over life support
A 12-year-old boy who suffered brain damage in an incident at home last month is at the centre of a High Court dispute over his hospital treatment.
Specialists treating Archie Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, think it is "highly likely" he is dead, and say life-support treatment should stop.
His parents have raised concerns over the proposals.
The Royal London Hospital, which is treating Archie, wants a judge to decide what is in his best interests.
Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, told PA News last week she had found him with a ligature over his head on 7 April.
'Highly unlikely to recover consciousness'
"We initially thought that it was a freak accident but now I'm wondering whether it could be some sort of online challenge," she said.
"Someone got in touch with me to say they'd heard of boys putting ligatures over their head as part of an online challenge.
"It may not be but I'm not ruling it out."
Barrister Fiona Paterson, representing Barts Health NHS Trust, told Mrs Justice Morgan at a hearing on Wednesday that Archie had never regained consciousness and was dependent on mechanical ventilation.
"His treating team consider it highly likely that he is, in fact, brain-stem dead," she said in a written case outline.
"Even if Archie is not brain-stem dead, his treating team consider that it is highly unlikely that he will ever recover consciousness and consequently it is in his best interests that his mechanical ventilation be withdrawn."
'Unbelievably tragic'
Bruno Quintavalle, representing parents Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, said they were concerned that a "brain-stem" test proposed by treating specialists was "not one" which could "reliably lead to a determination of death".
He said Archie's parents were also worried that swelling in the youngster's brain had not been treated.
Mr Quintavelle added in a written case outline: "The parents believe that they will be able to come to an agreement with the hospital as to the best way forward."
Mrs Justice Morgan described Archie's case as "unbelievably tragic" and said she hoped a resolution could be found.
A judge is due to oversee a further hearing on 12 May.
