Southend: Single vote decides seat in city council elections
Police were called over to the counting table at a city's local elections after a dispute broke out over a ballot paper.
The disagreement was over the Thorpe ward seat at Southend-on-Sea City Council in Essex, which ended in a dead heat.
However, a disputed paper was challenged by independent group leader Martin Terry and ruled in his favour.
Mr Terry won the seat by 1,230 votes to 1,229 for the Conservatives.
The Tories said they thought it was "wrong" that the paper was accepted.
Mr Terry said there was a defamatory comment about another candidate on the paper but also a tick in the box next to his name.
He said everything was contained within the box, and the returning officer took advice from Electoral Commission.
Mr Terry, who has been an independent councillor for 19 years, said he had "never experienced such tension" before but was "absolutely right" to challenge the paper.
There were outbursts of "rubbish" and "it wasn't a fair result" when the result was declared.
Those at Southend Tennis and Leisure Centre were told: "It was a fair contest, the returning officer has ruled on a disputed ballot paper and we've accepted that."
Conservative John Lamb, former leader of the council, said: "I think it's wrong when there's a ballot paper that is spoilt, that the candidates and the agents accepted it was spoilt, and then it's reintroduced."
Essex Police said officers were already present at the count as part of the force's countywide plans.
It said officers were called over to the table at the Southend count but no-one was ejected and no arrests were made.
The recently renamed council stayed under no overall control with 21 seats held by the Conservatives, 16 Labour, six Liberal Democrats, six independent and two unaligned independent.
Elsewhere, Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Rochford, Epping Forest and Thurrock all saw Tory successes.
Colchester stayed under no overall control.
