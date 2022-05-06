Mark Cavendish: Third man denies robbing the cyclist at Ongar home
A third man has denied robbing Olympic and Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta at their home.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard the couple were threatened at their house in the Ongar area of Essex at 02:35 GMT on 27 November.
Ali Sesay, 27, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, denied robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe.
He also denied robbing the athlete's wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.
Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham, south London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Camberwell, south London, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery.
They were remained into custody and all three are due to face trial on 3 October.
At a hearing, Mr Sesay's barrister said that an application to dismiss the charges would not be pursued.
Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries during the raid, but Mr Cavendish said in a statement that his family were "extremely distressed" and "feared for their lives" by it.
The force added a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.
At the time of the incident, Mr Cavendish, 36, was recovering from significant injuries he suffered in a crash in a track event in Belgium earlier that month.
The cyclist, originally from the Isle of Man, won four stages at last year's Tour de France, equalling the tour record of 34 set by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.
His best Olympic placing was winning silver in the omnium in the velodrome at Rio 2016 and he was the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner in 2011.
