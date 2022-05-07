Braintree: RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home warns of waiting list
A charity in Essex said it had a "huge waiting list" to take in animals people could no longer care for.
Sam Garvey, of the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home, in Braintree, Essex, said it had been caused by the cost of living rise and behavioural problems.
It is currently home to more than 100 animals, ranging from dogs, cats, rats, rabbits to guinea pigs.
"We've got a huge waiting list to try to get on top of... with animals still waiting to come in," said Ms Garvey.
"Donations are down currently. We feel this is due to the rise in cost of living."
She suggested the Covid lockdowns had contributed to the number of animals being taken to the home.
"There were a lot of animals bought during that time because it was the right time for everyone," she said.
"They were at home and now that life is resuming back to normal those animals don't fit into that lifestyle."
Leah Beales, who works at the centre, said she had witnessed a lot of behavioural problems in animals.
"Puppies that had all day to spend with their owners are now struggling being left alone," she said.
"They come in here quite fearful, reactive, aggressive around people and dogs as they haven't been exposed."
She said the charity works "day in, day out" to improve their behaviour to "find each family a dog that fits their living environment".
Lee Ranson, project manager for Braintree Area Foodbank, said it had seen more people asking for pet food due to the impact of the cost of living increases.
"Those that were on the edge of poverty are now being forced into poverty by this crisis," he said.
