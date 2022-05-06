Castle Point Borough Council: Tories lose control after nearly 20 years
The Conservatives have lost control of Castle Point Borough Council in Essex.
The party lost six seats on the authority, which covers Canvey Island, Benfleet, Thundersley and Hadleigh.
It had been in control of the council for almost 20 years.
The People's Independent Party gained six seats and Canvey Island Independent Party maintained its 16 seats. The results mean the council has been left under no overall control.
Peter Greig, Canvey Island Independent Party councillor for Canvey Island Winter Gardens Ward, said voters were "very upset with the Conservative Party".
Jay Blissett, Conservative councillor for West Ward, said she was "happy to be re-elected with a slightly larger majority".
She said it was "a shame" six of her Conservative colleagues had lost their seats.
"They've lost some good people," she said.
Ms Blissett said she felt voters were focusing on "mainline politics, not local politics".
