Essex man jailed for 23 years for attempted murder of child
- Published
A man has been jailed for 23 years for the attempted murder of a child.
Zach Hughes, 27, of Brentwood Road, in Romford, east London, pleaded guilty to the charge at Basildon Crown Court.
As well as being jailed, Hughes will spend a further seven years on licence. He attacked the child and a woman in a car in Brentwood, Essex on 12 July.
It was an "emotional investigation" that was "extremely sensitive and distressing" for all those involved, Essex Police said.
Hughes also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
'Traumatising circumstances'
Essex Police said Hughes met up with his victims and another person and they travelled together to Brentwood.
As the car was being parked in Brook Street, he went to the rear of the car, reached inside and attacked the child and a woman.
The child and woman were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Det Insp Brian Palombella, of Essex Police's Crime and Public Protection, said: "This has been an extremely sensitive and distressing case.
"I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the first responders and members of the public whose actions were vital in what were clearly very traumatising circumstances, and the sentencing today clearly reflects that impact."
