Essex care home makes card plea for Millie's 107th birthday
A care home is asking people to make it a birthday to remember for its oldest resident as she prepares to celebrate her 107th birthday.
Millie Hopkins has lived at Blenheim House Care Home in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex since 2014 and in that time she has had seven cards from The Queen.
But ahead of her birthday on 12 May the home has asked people to send Mrs Hopkins as many cards as possible to help her feel special.
Carers said she was "a real character".
Deputy care home manage Alicja Marvell said Millie was "always knitting and a pleasure to be looking after."
"She's very much a character; she loves bling and jewellery, a good nail polish and getting her nails and hair done," she said.
Ms Marvell said Millie also "loves socialising" and had already told her carers she planned to live until she was 200.
Since asking for cards over the weekend, 47 had been sent and the care home was hoping for many more.
"She will have such a pleasure opening cards and knowing people are thinking of her on her 107th birthday," Ms Marvell said.
