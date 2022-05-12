Chelmsford: RSPCA investigating cat's 'suspicious' death
The RSPCA is investigating after a cat that had disappeared was found dead with some body parts missing.
Female tabby cat, called London, was found by a member of the public on a footpath behind Loftin Way in Chelmsford, Essex, on 8 April.
As her head and tail were missing, the RSPCA said it was "liaising" with police about the incident.
RSPCA inspector Jessica Bush said the animal welfare charity suspected the circumstances were "suspicious".
"Sometimes in cases like this, the animal has died from other causes, such as being hit by a vehicle, before a wild animal finds it and takes the head," she said.
"However... the X-rays which were carried out showed that the bones were cleanly cut and - as the tail was also missing - it is unlikely to be an animal attack which is why we are not ruling out other possibilities."
The RSPCA said London's owners were "devastated" by what had happened to their pet within a day of her going missing.
The animal welfare charity has appealed for anyone with information to contact its officers.
