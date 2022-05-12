More than 40 animals saved from Colchester house fire
- Published
More than 40 animals - including pigs - have been saved from a house fire.
The blaze broke out in a garage and spread to the bungalow in Cavendish Avenue in Colchester, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said they rescued dogs, cats, birds, pigs, guinea pigs and a rabbit from both inside and outside the house, but one marmoset died.
A woman was treated for smoke inhalation.
While many of the animals were rescued, others escaped when firefighters opened the doors.
Oxygen therapy had to be given to a cat and one of the marmosets, the fire service said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.