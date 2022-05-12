Harlow man found with £1m drugs haul in van jailed
A man found with cocaine and heroin with a street value of about £1m has been jailed for six years.
Charlie Lancaster told officers "there is some stuff in there" when his van was stopped on the A13 at Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, on 22 February.
Police said he claimed he that he had no idea what he was transporting.
The 38-year-old, of Woodcroft, Harlow, admitted two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and was sentenced at Southend Crown Court.
He also admitted one charge of possessing of criminal property.
His Renault Master van was stopped by road policing officers as part of a routine operation, Essex Police said.
Lancaster was asked if there was anything in the vehicle that officers should be aware of, to which he replied: "Well, look, yeah. There is some stuff in there - under the seat."
Officers found 1kg (2lb 3oz) blocks of cocaine and heroin, which experts believed had a street value "significantly more than £900,000", police added.