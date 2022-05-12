Woman, 107, receives 400 birthday cards after Facebook appeal
A woman celebrating her 107th birthday has received 400 cards after her care home asked people on Facebook to help make it a birthday to remember.
Millie Hopkins has lived at Blenheim House Care Home in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, since 2014 and is their oldest resident.
Home manager Marlene Ashard said they had been overwhelmed by the response.
"It's amazing," she said, adding that cards had been received from around the world.
The care home had wanted to do something special for Ms Hopkins for her 12 May birthday, as Covid restrictions over the past two years had meant she was unable to properly celebrate.
"You had to do something, especially as she was so excited about her birthday," Ms Ashard said.
Deputy care home manager Alicja Marvell said Ms Hopkins was "a huge character" at the care home and had bought gold shoes and a crown for the birthday.
"She loves her bling, she loves her jewellery, a good nail polish and loads of rings, that's just Millie," she said.
"She's 107, how amazing is that?" said Ms Marvell.
