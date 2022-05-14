Homes flooded as Braintree water main bursts
Five homes have been flooded after a water main burst.
The fire service was called to Beckers Green Road in Braintree, Essex, at about 06:35 BST.
"This is a large water main that's burst, that's created a lot of standing water in the area - so we're doing everything we can to drain it as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.
Anglian Water said engineers were working to "rectify this issue as quickly as possible".
Essex Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to the scene, and a spokesman said they "worked hard to protect properties from the excess water and ensure the water level remained under control".
Road closures are in place for all of Beckers Green Road and much of Cressing Road (from the junction of Beckers Green Road up to the A120 roundabout).
Station manager Lee Hurst, said: "This was a really challenging incident and we're grateful to Braintree Rugby Club for allowing us to use their pitch to help drain some of this water."
A spokeswoman for Anglian Water, said: "We would like to thank the fire service for their assistance this morning and we would like to apologise to all customers affected and will work closely with them to rectify this issue as quickly as possible."
