Colchester: Queen's Platinum Jubilee city status for oldest recorded town
By Laurence Cawley
BBC News, East
- Published
Thanks to the Roman scholar Pliny the Elder, Colchester - then called Camulodunum - became Britain's first recorded settlement, and later its first city and capital. It has emerged that although its chances of ever ousting London as the capital city remain extremely slim, it is to become a city once again.
Just over a decade ago, Essex - despite being the seventh largest county in England - did not have a single city. It will soon have three.
Named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Colchester will follow Southend-on-Sea and Chelmsford in gaining city status.
Colchester Borough Council's bid for city status was something of a county-wide effort, supported as it was by 17 Essex MPs who, in a supporting letter, wrote: "Colchester's claim to this title is undoubtedly a strong one."
Colchester was one of just three places to have sought city status on five separate occasions.
But while its bids in 1992, 2000 (withdrawn following public consultation), 2002 and 2012 were unsuccessful, 2022 is finally Colchester's year.
The council's city status bid highlighted Colchester's long and varied history, its growth into an important regional centre, its strong royal and military links and its artistic and cultural offer.
Colchester's Conservative MP Will Quince said: "I am absolutely delighted that the UK's first Roman city has become the UK's newest city as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
"When the Romans arrived in Britain, Colchester was their first destination to create a garrison which became known as the City of the Victorious.
"City status will mean that our dynamic economy, nationally recognised award-winning cultural and heritage assets and internationally renowned university can reach new heights.
"We can all share pride in this honour."
First home to a garrison 2,000 years ago, Colchester remains a garrison town and is currently home to 16 Air Assault Brigade, the UK's rapid response force.
Last year 750 soldiers from Colchester were deployed to Kabul in Afghanistan to help with the evacuation.
Of Colchester's 171,000 residents, about 4,000 are military personnel.
Famous five
Colchester has various claims to fame, including:
- Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, the well-known nursery rhyme, was written in the attic of a house in the Dutch Quarter by Jane Taylor in 1806
- It has the remains of the only Roman chariot racing track in the UK
- The oldest-known hot cross bun was baked there for Good Friday in 1807
- In AD 60 Queen Boudicca of the Iceni tribe raised a huge army and burned down the Roman towns of Colchester and London before heading north to St Albans
- Colchester Native Oysters, which, despite the name, are actually harvested from the shallow creeks off Mersea Island
BBC Essex breakfast presenter Sonia Watson was born and bred in Colchester.
On learning the news of the successful bid, she said: "I've never lived anywhere else and I am really excited to see what opportunities come from it.
"I think many people hoped it would happen but I think it will come as a brilliant surprise because we have missed out on a few previous occasions.
"Quite rightly Southend has been awarded city status so I reckon a number of people may have wondered whether Essex would ever get a third city.
"The great news is that, yes it has got a third city, which is great not just for Colchester but for Essex as a whole."
