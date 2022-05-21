Chadwell St Mary homes evacuated after 13th floor flat fire
Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building.
Fire crews were called to the flat in Chadwell St Mary at about 10:00 BST.
Essex Fire Service said the fire was accidental and started when a tumble dryer overheated. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
The occupants of the flat have been made homeless and are being supported by the Red Cross, it added.
Residents on the 13th floor were evacuated while others in the building were told to stay put.
The fire was brought under control by 10:30.
Incident Commander Al Green said: "I'd like to thank the residents of this building for being so supportive.
"The people on the same floor as the fire followed our advice and made a safe exit, while everyone else within the building was incredibly respectful of what we asked - which makes a big difference in being able to tackle the fire as quickly as possible."
