Elizabeth Line: Shenfield commuters welcome new train service
By Kate Scotter & Mariam Issimdar
BBC East News
- Published
The Elizabeth line officially opens to passengers today, going from Reading through London to Shenfield, in Essex.
But only one section of three of the Crossrail project has gone live - with the service to and from Shenfield not due to connect directly to central London until later this autumn.
Greater Anglia says improvements will still be felt from Tuesday.
People and businesses in the Essex town described by one business owner as "a commuter's paradise" have been giving their reaction to the upgraded connection.
'Keeping our commute short is important to us'
Lauren Kelly, 31, says she and her partner live in Brentwood but drive five minutes to Shenfield station where they park the car before catching a train into the capital.
"We always get the fast train anyway which is about 23 minutes into Liverpool Street," says Ms Kelly.
"I don't know how much faster this one is but it definitely helps us because we run our own business and we have an 18-month-old baby so keeping our commute short each way is important to us.
"We tend to travel at random times around our business so we don't tend to hit rush hour anyway, but I can see how it [more lines and faster trains] would be beneficial to other," she says.
'Hopefully it will make a difference'
Bryan Naylor, 62, arrived at Shenfield having travelled from Romford for work, and will return to London tomorrow.
"Hopefully it will make a difference, I live up at Leyton and the Central line is always packed. So hopefully it will take a lot of people off that line," he says.
He also plans to use the line to travel to Heathrow Airport once that section opens.
"From Stratford I think I can get there in about 20 minutes, or something stupid like that, and it will be great," he says.
'It will make life a lot easier for me'
Alex Bullions, 21, moved to Shenfield nine months ago - his work is based in Brentwood.
"The big changes will be when we go to Heathrow, the changes come in from next year, and I guess we'll enjoy more of the benefits then," he says.
"For me travelling to central London, I commute between Liverpool Street and Paddington quite a lot, so that will make life a lot easier for me and make things quicker overall so it's a really good thing."
'What's the point?'
Nish Patel has run the Shenfield Wine Company in Shenfield for the past 16 years.
He says frequent weekend closures on the train line, a lack of parking and Shenfield being used as a rail replacement bus stop for years while Crossrail was built have all had an impact on trade.
He expects the majority of people from around Essex will use the Elizabeth line to travel to Heathrow airport, rather than by commuters.
"There are commuters from outlying villages and places like Basildon who already come to Shenfield, but the one thing we know about commuters is that they don't shop in Shenfield," he says.
"So do we have any benefit from it? I can't see any."
He is also concerned about the lack of parking for such travellers.
He said the town already had a "fantastic train service" to London adding "so what's the point?".
'Shenfield already blessed with a fast train line'
Shenfield is effectively a small commuter suburb on the edge of London and Essex. In 2020 it had a population of about 5,400.
Both the A12 and M25 are close by.
It has a cricket club and the Broadway serves as a local shopping area, while the High Street has a plethora of independent shops.
It is a desirable place to live due to good schools in the area.
Jacob Farson, an estate agent with Beresfords, says: "It's probably the most asked question - how is Crossrail affecting pricing?
"My view on it is that it's probably had its impact already," he says.
Residents in Shenfield are already "very blessed" with the "exceptionally good service" that gets them to Liverpool Street in 23 minutes on a fast train.
He is concerned the journey may now take longer as the Elizabeth line will be calling at several other stations.
"It's not as attractive as it was probably led to believe at the start for people already living here," he says.
"It's just a tube service effectively. My other half [who works in Green Park] - she won't be using it."
"Having said that, once it's all up and running and we can get a direct service straight to Paddington or to Heathrow, that will be beneficial to people here," he adds.
"There'll certainly be people moving here with that at the back of their mind."
'It's a commuter's paradise'
Leo Lambert, 21, is manager of the Foureighty coffee shop in Shenfield which opened on 1 April last year.
He said he built his business based on more people working from home and was "a little bit worried people might stop shopping locally post-lockdown.
"We've thrived through that, and businesses like us have pulled people back into their communities," he says.
"I did a survey at 06:30 BST recently and counted the people walking past the shop, and it just wasn't a lot, not enough to startle me to think we must open up earlier," he says.
He says his business is all about service and relationships with his customers. But he does think he will probably have to extend his hours anyway.
Mr Lambert. who has lived in the town all his life, says he is proud that Shenfield is part of the Elizabeth line.
"It is a commuter's paradise basically," he says.
