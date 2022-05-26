Platinum Jubilee: Essex school takes part in whole-day street party
Children have taken part in a whole-day Jubilee street party in honour of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Pupils at Purleigh Community Primary School near Chelmsford marked the "Best of British" by dressing up, a parade, and a picnic.
The celebrations on Wednesday ended with a tree-planting ceremony in the afternoon.
James Terry, early years teacher, said: "I can't praise the children enough."
The UK will have a four-day bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee but many schools are holding events this week.
Mr Terry said the Platinum Jubilee was "a once-in-a-lifetime thing".
"We're never going to have a 70th jubilee in our lifetime again and we just said 'let's go all out and do it as big as possible'," he said.
One of the pupils had a taster of royal duties as she waved to the crowd.
There was also a "fly-past" from their own version of the Red Arrows and a special performance from one child as Freddie Mercury.
Mr Terry said the "staff really pulled together" to make the event happen and he "couldn't be more proud" of the school.
