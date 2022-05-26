John Dick death: Inquest records open verdict in former Royal Marine's death
There was a "billion-to-one chance" remains found on a beach belonged to anyone other than a missing former Royal Marine, a coroner said.
John Dick, 38, was last seen in Harwich, Essex, on 30 November 2020, eight months before a skull was found on a local building site.
An inquest heard how further human remains were discovered over the course of 10 days in September 2021.
Essex coroner Michelle Brown recorded an open verdict.
Mr Dick grew up in Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire, but was reported missing from the Bury St Edmunds area of Suffolk.
He had links to Dovercourt, close to Harwich.
Appeals by his family were shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media.
Police also revealed the former soldier was wanted in connection with an assault in Thetford, Norfolk, the day before he went missing.
The documentary inquest in Chelmsford heard how a human skull was discovered on 19 July, 2021, and a police investigation was launched.
Further bones were found in Bathside Bay and local marshland on 10 and 17 September, followed by a human torso - recovered by a police dog handler during a search - on 18 September.
A forensic anthropologist and archaeologist visited the scene, and a pathologist recorded the post mortem result as "unascertained/decomposed", the inquest was told.
Ms Brown said there was a one billion-to-one chance that the DNA from the remains could match anyone other than Mr Dick.
"Put simply, it couldn't have been anyone else," she said.
A family statement, issued through the police, described Mr Dick as "a wonderful man who was funny, kind, generous and trusting".
"He was so very loved as a daddy, husband, son and brother and our hearts are shattered at our loss," his family said.
