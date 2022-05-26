New mayor vows Thurrock will 'rival London's square mile'
A new mayor has vowed that his Essex borough will "rival London's square mile... if we are ambitious enough".
Conservative James Halden has become the youngest - and first gay - mayor of Thurrock.
The 31-year-old former councillor was sworn in at a civic ceremony in the borough's newly-built £9.8m council offices.
He told Thurrock Council he had a "profound belief in the openness of democracy in Thurrock".
"I decided to leave cabinet a year ago because I wanted my shot at this job," he said.
"It's that openness that allows me to stand here as the youngest person to become our first citizen, even though I don't look like it - and to become our first gay first citizen."
Mr Halden also announced a mayoral roll of honour for "communities, charities, industry, businesses, individuals and partners that are doing remarkable things every single day", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He added: "With Thurrock's economic potential today, if we are ambitious enough, I truly believe this borough will rival London's square mile very, very shortly."
The new mayor also announced his charity as the intensive care unit for babies at Thurrock and Basildon Hospital, which he said had cared for his young nephews. He will also support charities working with refugees.
Outgoing Labour mayor, Sue Shinnick, who was only able to chair one council meeting in the chamber due to Covid and flood damage in the former council building, said: "It has been an absolute honour to have represented the borough as mayor of Thurrock.
"It has not always been an easy ride but the positives have certainly outweighed the negatives."
