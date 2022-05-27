Anthony Stammers: Fresh appeal for missing man on 10th anniversary
A fresh appeal is being made to trace a missing man, described as "a kind and gentle soul", to mark the 10th anniversary of his disappearance.
Anthony Stammers was 27 years old when he was last seen in Colchester, Essex, on 27 May 2012.
He was reported missing the following day after he failed to turn up to his grandfather's funeral.
His father Rob Stammers described living "a sort of dual existence".
Mr Stammers had been feeling low since the death of his grandfather, to whom he was very close, his family said.
He left the family home at 10:00 BST on 27 May and an hour later texted his mum and asked her to check his clothes for the funeral.
His parents reported him missing when he did not attend the service, where he had been due to give a reading.
Ten years since he disappeared, Mr Stammers said: "On the one hand, we know we have to live a 'normal life' - there are things to do and bills to pay and we have two other children who deserve to live their lives to the full.
"And on the other hand, we know that Anthony is missing and the pain that goes alongside that can rear its head at any time."
His mother, Julie Stammers, added: "There were, and still are, days when you feel like you don't want to get up, but I remember what Rob has said to me before, that today could be the day we find him. That's what keeps us going."
His family have embarked on a fundraising challenge to mark the anniversary.
His brother, James, will be doing a 100-mile run from London to Colchester to raise money for charity.
He will be raising funds for Missing People, which has supported the family while they search for Anthony.
James also hopes the run will raise awareness about Anthony and he will be starting the run in Kingston-Upon-Thames - the borough in which Anthony attended university.
In a bid to make more people aware about his brother being missing, James also appeared on Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins in April.
"My primary reason for going in there was to raise awareness and in the hope that someone somewhere knows of his whereabouts, lets him know, or he may even find out about me being there and I get to say these things to the nation, [that] he's missed, he's loved by everyone that knows him," he said.
Anthony's parents and his sister Cathy have also taken up a challenge to walk 5km (3.1 miles) a day for every year he has been missing.
The family will complete the final 5km on Saturday alongside Anthony's friends and supporters at the Colchester Park Run.
Ndella Senghore from Missing People said: "If anyone has any information about Anthony's disappearance, they can contact Missing People's helpline.
"Anthony, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk."
