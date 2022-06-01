Fuel tanker engulfed in fire at A130 South Benfleet
Firefighters are tacking a fuel tanker blaze which has caused a large plume of black smoke to rise high in the air and windows on homes to crack.
Essex Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at the A130 Canvey Way and Saddlers Farm roundabout at South Benfleet just after 17:00 BST.
Crews from eight stations and an ambulance are at the scene.
The fire service said the tanker was carrying was carrying 38,000 litres (8,358 gallons) of aviation fuel.
Residents nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
The road has been shut and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.
