Woman's death prompts Colchester murder investigation
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after police found a woman fatally injured.
Essex Police were called to a house in Wickham Road, Colchester at about 11:45 BST where they found the victim who later died at the scene.
Officers also found a man injured and he was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, but appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said: "This incident has taken place in a really residential area and I know it will be worrying to people living nearby.
"At this stage we don't believe there is a risk to the wider public and we're not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
"You will see an increased visible police presence in the area as specialist detectives and staff investigate and uniformed officers provide reassurance.
"I need anyone who saw or heard anything, or has any information to contact my team."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk