Arrest after driver makes wrong-way M25 attempt near Brentwood
A police car was badly damaged and two officers left "stiff and shaken" after they used their vehicle to stop a driver attempting to go the wrong way down a motorway.
Officers said they used "tactical contact" during the pursuit of a high-value stolen car to prevent the driver entering the M25 at Brentwood, in Essex, earlier on Thursday.
Police said the decision was "quick and selfless" and prevented a "tragedy".
A 37-year-old man has been arrested.
Essex Police said it was called to a petrol station in Waterhouse Lane, Chelmsford, at 01:30 BST after a car "made off without paying for fuel".
Officers then requested the vehicle to stop and during this time, a police car was damaged.
The force said a pursuit then began as the vehicle was driven the wrong way along the A12, with the chase ending "for safety reasons".
'Significant damage'
A pursuit was again authorised by police on the same London-bound carriageway towards junction 28 of the M25.
Police said when the vehicle entered the junction, "it travelled in the wrong direction and was going to join the M25 incorrectly".
Officers used tactical contact and their Volvo "sustained significant damage".
The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
On Twitter, police said the patrol car, which was less than two weeks old, "can be replaced".
